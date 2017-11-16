BRIEF-Carige says has cash call commitments for 328 mln euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* CEO told board about progress in talks with shareholders, institutional investors and banks in cash call consortium

* Underwriting commitments at present account for 11.75 percent of capital in addition to top shareholder’s plan to back cash call and raise stake to 28 percent Top management will continue to work on Friday to finalise accord over underwriting consortium

* In the process of finalising further commitments from investors over new share issue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom, editing by David Evans)