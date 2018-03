March 29 (Reuters) - Banca Carige Spa Cassa Di Risparmio Di Genova E Imperia:

* CEO SAYS WILL SIGN SALE OF MERCHANT BANK TO PAYMENT SERVICES GROUP NEXI ON WEDNESDAY

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES BANK CANNOT AFFORD TO STAY OUT OF “INEVITABLE” CONSOLIDATION PROCESS IN THE INDUSTRY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrea Mandala’)