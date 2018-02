Feb 21 (Reuters) - Carindale Property Trust:

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS OF TRUST $14.9 MILLION, DOWN 49.6 PERCENT

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTION 20.10 CENTS PER SECURITY

* ‍HY PROPERTY REVENUE $28.2 MILLION VERSUS $28.4 MILLION

* FORECAST FFO AND DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY UP TO 1%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: