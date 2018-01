Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carl Data Solutions Inc:

* CARL DATA SOLUTIONS - IS ISSUING A RETRACTION OF ESTIMATE OF $250,000 ANNUAL GROSS REVENUE FROM CRYPTO CURRENCY MINING PROJECT WITH CONNECTED FINTECH​

* CARL DATA SOLUTIONS INC SAYS ‍PROFITABILITY OF MINING CRYPTO CURRENCY WILL ALSO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY INCREASES TO HASHRATES​