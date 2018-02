BRIEF-Carl Icahn, Darwin Deason Release Open Letter To Xerox Shareholders

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* CARL ICAHN AND DARWIN DEASON RELEASE OPEN LETTER TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON - LAST YEAR‘S ACCOUNTING SCANDAL AT FUJI XEROX SHOULD “MAKE US ALL EXTREMELY NERVOUS...ABOUT TRUSTING FUJI WITH OUR CAPITAL”

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON - URGE XEROX SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST FUJIFILM DEAL

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON - THERE IS "GREAT OPPORTUNITY" FOR XEROX TO CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; IT DOES NOT INVOLVE SELLING CONTROL TO FUJI WITHOUT PREMIUM