BRIEF-Carl Icahn, Darwin Deason Release Open Letter To Xerox Shareholders

May 7 (Reuters) -

* CARL ICAHN AND DARWIN DEASON RELEASE OPEN LETTER TO XEROX CORP SHAREHOLDERS

* CARL ICAHN, DARWIN DEASON - POSTED $150 MILLION BOND TO PRESERVE PRELIMINARY INJUNCTIONS AGAINST THE XEROX BOARD AND FUJI

* CARL ICAHN, DARWIN DEASON - “WE ARE COMFORTABLE STATING THAT AN ALL-CASH BID AT A MINIMUM OF $40 PER SHARE, WOULD REQUIRE OUR SERIOUS CONSIDERATION”

* CARL ICAHN, DARWIN DEASON - "WE ALSO SEE THE POSSIBILITY OF SIMILAR OR BETTER VALUE IN A STANDALONE XEROX WITH JOHN VISENTIN AT THE HELM AS CEO"