BRIEF-Carl Icahn Files Lawsuit Against Amtrust & Zyskind/Karfunkel Families

May 21 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn:

* CARL ICAHN FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST AMTRUST AND ZYSKIND/KARFUNKEL FAMILIES

* CARL ICAHN SAYS COMMENCED LITIGATION AGAINST AMTRUST, CHAIRMAN & CEO BARRY ZYSKIND, AND BOARD MEMBERS GEORGE KARFUNKEL, LEAK KARFUNKEL

* CARL ICAHN SAYS COMPLAINT ALLEGES THAT ZYSKIND/KARFUNKEL GOING-PRIVATE DEAL UNDERVALUES AMTRUST

* CARL ICAHN SAYS COMPLAINT ALLEGES COURT SHOULD JUDGE AMTRUST FINANCIAL’S GOING-PRIVATE TRANSACTION UNDER MORE STRINGENT “ENTIRE FAIRNESS” STANDARD

* CARL ICAHN SAYS COMPLAINT ALSO ALLEGES THAT AMTRUST, ZYSKIND/KARFUNKEL FAMILIES HAVE "MANIPULATED THE RECORD DATE" FOR GOING-PRIVATE DEAL