April 17 (Reuters)

ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PERCENT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD - CNBC