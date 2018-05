May 18 (Reuters) -

* CARL ICAHN - ON MAY 17, ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH SANDRIDGE ENERGY WITH RESPECT TO EVALUATION OF CERTAIN MATERIALS BEING MADE AVAILABLE

