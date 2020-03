BRIEF-Carl Icahn Says Believe Shares Of Delek Us Holdings Are Undervalued

March 19 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn:

* CARL ICAHN SAYS BELIEVE SHARES OF DELEK US HOLDINGS ARE UNDERVALUED - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN REPORTS 14.86% STAKE IN DELEK US HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2020 - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN SAYS DELEK US HOLDINGS COULD PRESENT SYNERGISTIC ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY FOR CVI’S PETROLEUM SEGMENT

* CARL ICAHN SAYS REPRESENTATIVES INTEND TO SEEK TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH DELEK US HOLDINGS REGARDING POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS WITH CVI