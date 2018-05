BRIEF-Carl Icahn Says Of Herbalife's Shares Tendered

May 25 (Reuters) - Herbalife Nutrition Ltd:

* CARL ICAHN SAYS OF HERBALIFE’S SHARES TENDERED, AT MOST ONLY 11.4 MILLION COULD POSSIBLY BE BOUGHT, WHICH WOULD LEAVE US AT LEAST 34.3 MILLION SHARES

* CARL ICAHN - GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN SAYS "BELIEVE HERBALIFE'S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE" Source text: (bit.ly/2IN1fOm) Further company coverage: