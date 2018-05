May 17 (Reuters) - AmTrust Financial Services Inc:

* CARL ICAHN SAYS “STRONGLY OPPOSE” PROPOSED GOING-PRIVATE DEAL UNDER WHICH ZYSKIND/KARFUNKEL FAMILIES WOULD BUY SHARES OF AMTRUST FINANCIAL

* AS OF MAY 7 - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN SAYS REGARDING VOTE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 4, AMTRUST FINANCIAL BOARD SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CHANGE RECORD DATE AND SPECIAL MEETING DATE

* CARL ICAHN - CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH LITIGATORS, ASSESSING OPTIONS IF AMTRUST FINANCIAL BOARD DOES NOT CHANGE RECORD & SPECIAL MEETING DATES