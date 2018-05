May 11 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn:

* CARL ICAHN SAYS DETERMINED TO EXPAND THEIR SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR SANDRIDGE ENERGY BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

* CARL ICAHN SAYS ON MAY 11, NOTIFIED SANDRIDGE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE 2 ADDITIONAL INDIVIDUALS -- JONATHAN CHRISTODORO, NANCY DUNLAP -- TO SANDRIDGE'S BOARD Source text: bit.ly/2G81e5l Further company coverage: