BRIEF-Carl Icahn Says Willing To Make All-Cash Offer To Allow Sandridge Energy's Stockholders "Choice To Monetize Investment Or Continue On As Stockholders"

April 5 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* CARL ICAHN SAYS WILLING TO MAKE ALL-CASH OFFER TO ALLOW SANDRIDGE ENERGY’S STOCKHOLDERS “CHOICE TO MONETIZE INVESTMENT OR CONTINUE ON AS STOCKHOLDERS”

* CARL ICAHN SAYS HAS CONCERNS ABOUT SANDRIDGE ENERGY’S PROCESS OF EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES & HAD DISCUSSIONS IMPARTING CONCERNS

* CARL ICAHN SAYS INFORMED SANDRIDGE ENERGY INTENTION TO NOMINATE FULL SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD AT 2018 MEETING - SEC FILING