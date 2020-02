BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec Reports 14% Rise In Revenues, Confirms Outlook

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC SAYS REVENUE OF €369.7M IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2019/20

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC SAYS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ROSE AS A RESULT OF THE INCREASE IN REVENUE, TO €56.8M

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC SAYS EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE TO €0.43

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC SAYS IN FISCAL YEAR 2019/20, WE ANTICIPATE REVENUE GROWTH THAT IS AT LEAST IN LINE WITH OUR MARKETS

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC SAYS WE EXPECT TO ACHIEVE EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 17% AND 19% IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, CONFIRMING OUTLOOK PUBLISHED IN DECEMBER