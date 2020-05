BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec Says Significant Slowdown In Q2 Due To Covid-19

May 11 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CARL ZEISS MEDITEC INCREASES REVENUE IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2019/20

* H1 EBIT 102.5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 110.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 714.9 MILLION EUR VERSUS 667.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC LEADS TO SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN Q2

* EBIT MARGIN WAS 14.3% (PRIOR YEAR: 16.5%)

* REVENUE IN EMEA REGION DECREASED BY 2.3 PERCENT (ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS: -2.3 PERCENT), TO EUR 208.7M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 213.7M).

* IN MARCH, IN PARTICULAR, INCOMING ORDERS DECREASED IN THIS REGION, DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO GIVE AN EXACT FORECAST FOR REST OF FISCAL YEAR 2019/20, DUE TO GLOBAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)