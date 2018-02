Feb 12 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG STARTS NEW FISCAL YEAR 2017/18 WITH SOLID REVENUE GROWTH

* Q1 ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 5.3 PERCENT​

* Q1 ‍REVENUE 294.7 MILLION EUROS

* ‍Q1 EBIT 38.9 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 ‍ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN 13.5 PERCENT

* ‍OBJECTIVE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/18 CONTINUES TO BE TO GROW AT AT LEAST SAME RATE AS UNDERLYING MARKET​

* ‍EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE ALSO FORECAST FOR MEDIUM TERM, OF 14 TO 16 PERCENT ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS​