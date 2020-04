BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Sees Coronavirus Pandemic To Hit Business In H2 2019/20

April 2 (Reuters) - CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG:

* REVENUE IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2019/20 STAGNATING - FURTHER IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED FOR SECOND HALF 2019/20 - CURRENTLY NO OUTLOOK FOR 2019/20 POSSIBLE

* FURTHER BUSINESS RESULTS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AT THIS POINT

* REVENUE OF APPROX. EUR 715 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 667.2 MILLION) IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2019/20, BASED ON PRELIMINARY DATA

* GROWTH SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY DURING Q2 2019/20, CORRESPONDING TO REVENUE OF APPROX. EUR 345 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 343.5 MILLION)

* RELIABLE FORECAST OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE