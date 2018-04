April 24 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc:

* CARLISLE COMPANIES REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $984.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $935.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S