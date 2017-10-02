BRIEF-Carlisle Cos to acquire Accella Performance for $670 mln

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc
* Carlisle companies to acquire Accella Performance Materials
* Significant synergies of $30 million expected from deal
* Deal for $670 million
* Upon completion of transaction, business will be reported as part of CCM segment
* First year EPS accretion is expected to be $0.09 from deal
* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to acquire Accella Performance Materials from Arsenal Capital Partners
* Carlisle Says transaction EBITDA margins and EPS accretion are defined under "non-GAAP measures,"