Nov 19 (Reuters) - CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG:

* APPOINTS NEW CFO

* ANTHONY GOLDSTEIN WILL REMAIN WITH GROUP FOR A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL JULY 31ST, 2020

* APPOINTS LORENZO TREZZINI AS NEW GROUP CFO

* LORENZO TREZZINI WILL ASSUME POSITION AS CFO ON MARCH 1, 2020