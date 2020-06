June 24 (Reuters) - Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE -0.5% IN LOCAL CURRENCY / -4.2% IN CHF RESPECTIVELY, REACHING CHF 148.5 MILLION (2018/19: CHF 155.0 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) DECREASES TO CHF 10.8 MILLION, (2018/19: CHF 15.2 MILLION / -28.9%)

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 6.1 MILLION (CHF 10.7 MILLION IN 2018/19 / -43.0%)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO REFRAIN FROM DISTRIBUTING DIVIDEND