Nov 22 (Reuters) - CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG:

* H1 SALES INCREASE 8.0% TO CHF 76.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 70.4 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT REACHES CHF 6.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 6.4 MILLION, + 1.6%)

* H1 NET PROFIT INCREASES BY 12.2% TO CHF 4.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 4.1 MILLION)