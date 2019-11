Nov 21 (Reuters) - Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG:

* CARLO GAVAZZI HALF YEAR RESULTS AFFECTED BY EXCEPTIONAL EFFECTS

* GROUP NET INCOME OF CHF 3.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 4.6 MILLION; -28.3%)

* EXCEPTIONAL EFFECTS SUCH AS NEW IFRS 16 RULES, INVESTMENTS IN IT SYSTEMS AND STRENGTHENING OF SWISS FRANC HAD AN IMPACT ON REVENUES AND NET INCOME