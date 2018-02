BRIEF-Carlsberg Acquires Remaining 49 Pct Stake in Olympic Brewery In Greece

Feb 6 (Reuters) - CARLSBERG:

* SAYS ACQUIRES REMAINING 49% OF OLYMPIC BREWERY IN GREECE

* SAYS ACQUISITION FOLLOWS THE 2014 MERGER THROUGH WHICH CARLSBERG GAINED A 51 PCT STAKE

* SAYS OLYMPIC BREWERY OPERATES TWO BREWERIES IN THE AREAS OF THESSALONIKI AND EUBOEA

* SAYS OLYMPIC BREWERY OFFERS GREEK BEER BRANDS SUCH AS MYTHOS, MYTHOS RADLER, FIX HELLAS, FIX ALCOHOL FREE, FIX DARK, KAISER AND HENNINGER

* OLYMPIC BREWERY EMPLOYS APPROXIMATELY 450 PEOPLE IN GREECE AND HAS ESTABLISHED A WIDE NETWORK OF 90.000 DIFFERENT POINTS OF SALE, INCLUDING MORE THAN 2.000 PARTNERS AND SUPPLIERS

* CARLSBERG DID NOT DISCLOSE THE VALUE OF THE DEAL SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)