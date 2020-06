BRIEF-Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Says Received A Letter Dated 3 June From The Royal Malaysian Customs Of Selangor

June 15 (Reuters) - Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd :

* CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA- CO HAS RECEIVED A LETTER DATED 3 JUNE FROM THE ROYAL MALAYSIAN CUSTOMS OF SELANGOR

* CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA - LETTER TO NOTIFY CO OF DECISION REGARDING APPEAL FOR REMISSION OF THE BILL OF DEMAND DATED 17 SEPT 2014

* CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BHD - SHALL PROCEED TO REMIT PAYMENT OF 6.4 MILLION RGT TO THE CUSTOMS

* CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA-FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SETTLEMENT ABOUT 2.2% & 4.1% OF AUDITED GROUP NET EARNINGS & NET ASSETS, RESPECTIVELY FOR FY19 Source text : [here ] Further company coverage: