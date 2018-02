BRIEF-Carlsberg CEO Says Not Focused On Regaining Lost Market Share In Russia

Feb 7 (Reuters) - CARLSBERG CEO CEES ‘T HART SAID IN AN INTERVIEW:

* WILL NOT FOCUS ON REGAINING LOST MARKET SHARE IN RUSSIA BECAUSE THAT WOULD MEAN ENTERING PRICE WAR

* EXPECTS MERGED ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV, ANADOLU EFES COMPANY IN RUSSIA WILL FOCUS MORE ON VALUE THAN ON VOLUME

* HAS NOT SEEN HIGHER BEER PRICES IN CHINA AFTER ANNOUNCED PRICE HIKES BY CR BEER, TSINGTAO BREWERY

* DIFFICULT TO PREDICT WHEN VIETNAMESE GOVERNMENT WILL BRING HABECO TO MARKET; THINKS IT WILL BE THIS YEAR FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)