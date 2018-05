BRIEF-Carlsberg Q1 Revenue Below Forecast, Keeps 2018 Outlook

May 1 (Reuters) - Carlsberg A/S:

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 12.7 BILLION VERSUS DKK 12.9 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 TOTAL ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH OF 1%

* SAYS EXPECTS A TRANSLATION IMPACT ON OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND DKK -550M, BASED ON SPOT RATES AT 30 APRIL (PREVIOUSLY DKK -450M)

* SAYS STILL EXPECTS MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE ORGANIC GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT IN 2018

* CEO SAYS Q1 GROWTH IN CRAFT & SPECIALITY AND ALCOHOL-FREE BREWS AS WELL AS BROADLY BASED GROWTH IN ASIA SERVE AS PROOF POINTS FOR OUR SAIL’22 AGENDA

* CEO SAYS FUNDING JOURNEY IS DELIVERING ACCORDING TO PLAN AND WE’RE WELL ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON OUR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS

* Q1 VOLUME DECLINE IN RUSSIA WAS IMPACTED BY THE OVERALL MARKET DECLINE OF AROUND 4-5% AND TOUGH COMPARABLES FOR Q1 2017

* Q1 VOLUMES GREW IN ALL MARKETS EXCEPT FOR RUSSIA

* Q1 ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)