BRIEF-Carlsberg Says Beer Volumes Declined By 20% In China In Q1

April 30 (Reuters) - CARLSBERG SAYS:

* BEER VOLUME SALES DECLINED BY 20% IN CHINA IN Q1, SIGNIFICANTLY BIGGER FALL THAN OTHER MARKETS

* RUSSIAN MARKET SAW LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN Q1; LOW SINGLE-DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH

* BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY REMAIN STRONG; NO CURRENT REFINANCING NEEDS

* WE INTEND TO CONTINUE THE CURRENT FIRST TRANCHE OF THE SHAREBUY-BACK PROGRAMME, WHILE WE WILL REVIEW THE SECOND TRANCHE DEPENDING ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)