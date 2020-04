BRIEF-Carlsberg: Suspension Of 2020 Guidance And Business Update

April 2 (Reuters) - Carlsberg A/S:

* REG-SUSPENSION OF 2020 GUIDANCE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* TO SUSPEND GUIDANCE FOR YEAR DUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED UNCERTAINTY OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY REMAIN STRONG

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE LAUNCHED SEVERAL ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES TO MITIGATE EARNINGS IMPACT OF LOST VOLUME

* RECENT RAPID INCREASE IN LOCK-DOWNS OF KEY MARKETS AND UNCERTAINTY ABOUT FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PANDEMIC MAKE US UNABLE TO ESTIMATE

* OUR BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY REMAIN STRONG AND WE INTEND TO CONTINUE CURRENT FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME, WHILE WE WILL REVIEW SECOND TRANCHE DEPENDING ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA HAS LARGELY BEEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH OUR PLANNING.

* JANUARY SAW STRONG VOLUME DEVELOPMENT

* IN CHINA VOLUMES WERE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN IN FEBRUARY AND THERE WERE SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN MARCH

* OUTSIDE CHINA, CONSUMER DEMAND AND, IN SOME MARKETS, PRODUCTION ARE INCREASINGLY BEING IMPACTED

* WESTERN EUROPE: IN MARCH WE STARTED TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19.

* WESTERN EUROPE: WE HAVE SEEN A NEGATIVE PRODUCT MIX IN OFF-TRADE CHANNEL,

* EASTERN EUROPE: WE EXPECT LESS NEGATIVE IMPACT THAN IN WESTERN EUROPE DUE TO SMALLER ON-TRADE SECTOR IN EASTERN EUROPE

* EASTERN EUROPE: WE BEGAN EXPERIENCING A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CONSUMER DEMAND, WHICH WE ANTICIPATE WILL INCREASE FURTHER.

* LOOKING TO REDUCE MARKETING AND PROMOTIONAL SPEND WHERE THIS CAN ACHIEVE SHORT-TERM SAVINGS WITHOUT IMPACTING LONG-TERM HEALTH OF BRANDS

* ARE REVIEWING AND REDUCING OR POSTPONING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* WE ANTICIPATE LOWER ON-TRADE INVESTMENTS AND LOWER INVESTMENTS IN RETURNABLE GLASS BOTTLES

* WE SEE A RISK OF A WEAKER WORKING CAPITAL THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH OUR ACHIEVEMENTS IN RECENT YEARS

