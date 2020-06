BRIEF-Carlyle And Piramal Pharma Sign Agreement On A 20% Strategic Growth Investment

June 27 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP LP - CARLYLE AND PIRAMAL PHARMA SIGN AGREEMENT ON A 20% STRATEGIC GROWTH INVESTMENT

* INTEGRATE PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES’ PHARMA BUSINESSES INTO ITS SUBSIDIARY PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED

* CARLYLE-TRANSACTION VALUES PHARMA BUSINESS AT ENTERPRISE VALUE US$2,775 MILLION WITH UPSIDE COMPONENT OF UP TO US$360 MILLION DEPENDING ON CO’S FY21 PERFORMANCE

* CARLYLE GROUP - ESTIMATED EQUITY CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR CARLYLE’S 20% STAKE IN PIRAMAL PHARMA WOULD AMOUNT TO US$490 MILLION

* CARLYLE GROUP - CAPITAL RAISE TO ACCELERATE PIRAMAL PHARMA’S ORGANIC AND INORGANIC GROWTH PLANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: