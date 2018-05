May 23 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP ADDS TWO SENIOR LEADERS TO ITS ASIAN PE PLATFORM

* THE CARLYLE GROUP - HIRING OF ROBBY WINARTA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND LONG HOANG AS DIRECTOR TO ITS ASIAN PRIVATE EQUITY PLATFORM

* THE CARLYLE GROUP - WINARTA WILL LEAD INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES IN INDONESIA; LONG HOANG WILL FOCUS ON INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES IN VIETNAM Source text - bit.ly/2kgQ7OY Further company coverage: