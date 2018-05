BRIEF-Carlyle Group Announces Launch Of Millicent Pharma With Acquisition Of Femring

May 21 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* CARLYLE GROUP - LAUNCH OF MILLICENT PHARMA WITH ACQUISITION OF FEMRING

* CARLYLE - CO, JOHN KING, ROGER BOISSONNEAULT, GEOFFREY ELLIOTT JOINTLY LAUNCH MILLICENT PHARMA; FEMRING ACQUIRED FROM ALLERGAN BY MILLICENT

* CARLYLE GROUP - KING WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF MILLICENT PHARMA, BOISSONNEAULT AS CEO, AND GEOFFREY ELLIOTT AS CFO

* CARLYLE GROUP - SEVERAL FORMER WARNER CHILCOTT SENIOR EXECUTIVES ALSO JOINING MILLICENT PHARMA LEADERSHIP TEAM