May 18 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS

* EQUITY FOR THE TRANSACTION WILL BE PROVIDED BY CARLYLE EUROPE TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS III

* CARLYLE GROUP - ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN HGH , ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT