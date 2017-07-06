FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlyle Group says reached settlements with investors in 2 commodities investment vehicles managed by affiliate of partnership
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Carlyle Group says reached settlements with investors in 2 commodities investment vehicles managed by affiliate of partnership

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* Carlyle Group LP says reached settlements with investors in two commodities investment vehicles managed by an affiliate of partnership - sec filing

* Carlyle Group LP - ‍net of previously recorded reserves, partnership expects to record in connection with settlements a charge not exceeding $60 million in q2

* Carlyle Group-with settlement, completes exit of commodities investment advisory business, hedge fund investment advisory businesses acquired from 2010-2014

* Carlyle Group LP - actual amount recorded in connection with settlements anticipated to be reduced by reimbursement from various sources of recovery Source text (bit.ly/2suzima) Further company coverage:

