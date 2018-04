BRIEF-Carmaker PSA reiterates hopes to find deal with German Opel staff

April 23 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA:

* CARLOS TAVARES, CHAIRMAN OF GROUPE PSA MANAGING BOARD, AND OPEL CEO HAD FRUITFUL DISCUSSIONS ON FRIDAY WITH PETER ALTMAIER AND HUBERTUS HEIL, GERMAN FEDERAL MINISTER OF LABOR AND SOCIAL AFFAIRS

* CONFIRM THAT OPEL, WITH SUPPORT OF PSA, IS CURRENTLY RESPECTING ALL EXISTING MANUFACTURING TARIFF AGREEMENTS

* A PLAN TO INVEST IN EACH GERMAN FACILITY, ONCE PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS ARE MET

* WILL ENSURE SUSTAINABILITY OF OPEL, AS EMPLOYEES CAN EXPECT FROM THEIR MANAGEMENT

* HOPES AN AGREEMENT CAN BE FOUND WITH OUR GERMAN UNION PARTNERS IN BEST INTEREST OF OUR EMPLOYEES