BRIEF-Carmanah Acquires Patent Portfolio From Stop Experts And R.D. Jones​

March 20 (Reuters) - Carmanah Technologies Corp:

* CARMANAH ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

* CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍ ACQUIRED A PORTFOLIO OF PATENTS AND PATENT APPLICATIONS FROM STOP EXPERTS, AND R.D. JONES​

* CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID FOR PATENT PORTFOLIO WILL BE USD $2.4 MILLION​

* CARMANAH - ‍ PATENTS AND PATENT APPLICATIONS ACQUIRED RELATE TO TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES MOST SPECIFICALLY, RECTANGULAR RAPID FLASHING BEACONS​

* CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES - ‍ PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS AND LITIGATION AGAINST CO ORIGINALLY DISCLOSED ON AUGUST 8, 2013 WILL BE DISMISSED​