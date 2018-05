May 2 (Reuters) - Carmanah Technologies Corp:

* CARMANAH TELEMATICS BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVES MATERIAL ORDER

* TELEMATICS BUSINESS UNIT HAS RECEIVED A PRODUCT PURCHASE ORDER VALUED AT USD$2.2 MILLION

* CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES- ORDER, WITH A PREVIOUS ORDER, ARE DISCLOSED BECAUSE THEY ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S TELEMATICS BUSINESS UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)