April 6 (Reuters) - CARMAT SA:

* CONFIRMS THE DEFINITIVE APPROVAL OF ITS “FORFAIT INNOVATION” DOSSIER BY THE FRENCH NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR HEALTH (HAS)

* WILL REQUEST FINANCING OF ITS DEVICE WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF A CLINICAL STUDY IN FRANCE

* WILL NOW INITIATE BUDGET DISCUSSIONS WITH MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND SOLIDARITY