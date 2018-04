April 5 (Reuters) - Carmat SA:

* OPENING OF NEW BOIS-D’ARCY SITE FOR LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION OF PROSTHESES

* PRE-SUBMISSION OF AN EARLY FEASIBILITY STUDY REQUEST WITH U.S. FDA IN ORDER TO INITIATE IMPLANTS IN UNITED STATES

* ‍PIVOTAL STUDY RECRUITMENT PACE ACCELERATING WITH 30% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF PLANNED PATIENTS IMPLANTED​

* RAMPING UP OUR PROJECT ON ALL OF ITS STRATEGIC ROUTES

* CONTINUING PROGRESS IN LINE WITH OBJECTIVE OF OBTAINING CE MARKING IN 2019