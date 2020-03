BRIEF-Carmat Does Not Expect Covid-19 Pandemic To Have Significant Impact On Its Operational Activity At This Stage

March 30 (Reuters) - CARMAT SA:

* CARMAT ANNOUNCES THAT THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HAS APPROVED ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUPPORTED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ISSUES AN UPDATE ON ITS ACTIVITIES WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AT THIS STAGE, THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED

* AT THIS STAGE, THE COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT THE PANDEMIC TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY OR ITS 2020 SCHEDULE