BRIEF-Carmat Gets Approval For Reimbursement Of Its Total Artificial Heart During US Clinical Feasibility Study

May 13 (Reuters) - Carmat SA:

* CARMAT OBTAINS APPROVAL FOR THE REIMBURSEMENT OF ITS TOTAL ARTIFICIAL HEART DURING THE US CLINICAL FEASIBILITY STUDY

* CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) CONFIRMS COVERAGE OF DEVICE AND ROUTINE CARE ITEMS AND SERVICES

* STUDY AIMS TO INCLUDE 10 TRANSPLANT-ELIGIBLE PATIENTS, AND PRIMARY ENDPOINT CORRESPONDS TO PATIENT SURVIVAL AT 180 DAYS AFTER IMPLANT OR SUCCESSFUL HEART TRANSPLANT WITHIN 180 DAYS OF IMPLANT

* WE EXPECT PATIENT ENROLMENT TO BEGIN IN Q4 2020