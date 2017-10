BRIEF-Carmat reports H1 operating expenses of 14.7 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CARMAT:

* ‍CASH POSITION OF EUR 19.9 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017​

* ‍CONFIRMATION OF OBJECTIVE OF COMPLETING PIVOTAL STUDY AT END OF 2018​

* OPERATING EXPENSES IN LINE WITH THE ACCELERATION OF THE COMPANY’S INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR 7,000 VERSUS EUR 96,827 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 14.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍CARMAT RECORDED NO REVENUE OVER FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍FINANCIAL RESOURCES WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO CONTINUE ITS INDUSTRIAL AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT UNTIL BEGINNING OF Q2 OF 2018​