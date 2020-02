BRIEF-Carmat Says Cash Position Is 55.5 Million Euros At December 31, 2019

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Carmat SA:

* REPORTS ITS 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS AND CONFIRMS ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES

* FULL FDA APPROVAL FOR A CLINICAL FEASIBILITY STUDY IN UNITED STATES, WITH ENROLLMENT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 OF 2020

* OPERATING EXPENSES UNDER CONTROL IN A CONTEXT OF INTENSIFYING EUROPEAN MARKET ACCESS STRATEGY

* STRONG CASH POSITION OF EUR 55.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, PROVIDING FINANCIAL VISIBILITY UNTIL MID-2021

* FUNDS HAVE PROVIDED US WITH A FINANCIAL VISIBILITY THROUGH TO MID-2021 NOTABLY INCLUDING OUR KEY OBJECTIVE OF OBTAINING CE MARKING IN 2020 - CEO