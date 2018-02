BRIEF-Carmat Says To Keep Patient Enrollment Pace In Line With Its Goal To Finalize Pivotal Study By Year-End

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Carmat:

* SAYS ADVANCES THE INTERNATIONALIZATION OF THE PIVOTAL STUDY AND OBTAINS THE APPROVAL TO PERFORM IMPLANTS IN DENMARK‍​

* HEART CENTER OF THE RIGSHOSPITALET HOSPITAL IN COPENHAGEN SAYS TO EVALUATE THE CARMAT ARTIFICIAL HEART FOR THE TREATMENT OF END-STAGE HEART-FAILURE PATIENTS

* SAYS EXPECT TO PURSUE STRATEGY OF CREATING A POOL OF HIGHLY SPECIALIZED CENTERS, TO INCLUDE THREE MORE CENTERS IN THE UPCOMING MONTHS

* SAYS THIS SHOULD ALLOW TO SUSTAIN THE PATIENT ENROLLMENT PACE IN LINE WITH ITS OBJECTIVE OF FINALIZING THE PIVOTAL STUDY BY THE END OF THIS YEAR