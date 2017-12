BRIEF-Carmat Launches Capital Increase For Initial Amount Of 46 Million Euros

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Carmat:

* LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND WITH A 4-TRADING DAY PRIORITY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ON AN IRREDUCIBLE BASIS TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF €46 MILLION

* LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND WITH A 4-TRADING DAY PRIORITY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ON AN IRREDUCIBLE BASIS TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF €46 MILLION

* ‍LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 46 MILLION​

* ‍INITIAL AMOUNT MAY BE INCREASED TO MAX OF EUR 52.9 MILLION IN EVENT OF FULL EXERCISE OF INCREASE OPTION​

* ‍CAPITAL INCREASE TO SECURE FINAL DEVELOPMENT STAGES BEFORE MARKETING OF TOTAL ARTIFICIAL HEART IN EUROPE​

* ‍MARKETING OF TOTAL ARTIFICIAL HEART IN EUROPE SCHEDULED FOR 2019​

* ‍EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS ALREADY COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 34.5M​

* ‍MAX NUMBER OF NEW SHARES THAT MAY BE ISSUED IS 4.0 MILLION

* ‍BNP PARIBAS AND ODDO BHF SCA ACTING AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS, LEAD MANAGERS AND JOINT-BOOKRUNNERS​

* ‍PORTZAMPARC IS ACTING AS CO-LEAD MANAGER​

* ‍MAX SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NEW SHARES WILL BE EUR 20 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)