Sept 12 (Reuters) - Carmax Mining Corp

* Carmax Mining announces proposed share consolidation

* Carmax Mining - ‍ to consolidate common shares at a ratio of one post-consolidation common share to be issued for every 2 pre-consolidated common shares

* Carmax Mining Corp - ‍ will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Nov 13 on authorizing consolidation