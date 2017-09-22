FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carmax reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.98
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Carmax reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc

* Carmax reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.25 billion

* Carmax Inc - qtrly ‍total used unit sales rose 11.1%​

* Carmax Inc qtrly used unit sales in comparable stores increased 5.3%

* Carmax Inc - qtrly ‍total wholesale unit sales increased 0.4%​

* Carmax-‍in connection with Hurricane Harvey, six stores in Houston were closed most of last week of this year’s Q2

* Carmax says store closures ‍in connection with Hurricane Harvey had “modest adverse effect” on comparable store used unit sales​ in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
