BRIEF-CarMax Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.67

April 4 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc:

* CARMAX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $4.08 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.17 BILLION

* TOTAL WHOLESALE UNIT SALES INCREASED 8.9% IN Q4

* CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

* ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019

* ‍IN CONNECTION WITH 2017 TAX ACT NET EARNINGS FOR CURRENT YEAR’S Q4 WERE REDUCED BY $0.18 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* QTRLY ‍USED UNIT SALES IN COMPARABLE STORES DECLINED 8.0% IN Q4

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL USED UNIT SALES FELL 3.1% IN Q4​

* “DISAPPOINTED IN OUR Q4 COMPARABLE STORE UNIT SALES PERFORMANCE”

* ‍CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $4.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: