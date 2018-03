Feb 28 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA:

* CARMILA ISSUES A 350 MILLION BOND TO FINANCE ITS GROWTH

* ‍ISSUED TODAY A 10-YEAR EURO 350 MILLION BOND WITH A 2,125% COUPON​

* ‍BOND ISSUE WAS 2.2 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED AND PLACED WITH HIGH-QUALITY LONG-TERM INVESTORS​

* ‍BOND ISSUE WAS 2.2 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED AND PLACED WITH HIGH-QUALITY LONG-TERM INVESTORS​

* ‍BOND EXTENDS AVERAGE MATURITY OF CARMILA'S DEBT FROM CURRENT 5.4 YEARS TO 6.0 YEARS​